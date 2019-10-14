Ako Janka a Danka počítali kto na Slovensku platí dane / How Jane & Dane calculated who actually pay taxes in Slovakia

14.10.2019 | Radovan Ihnát

Janka a Danka a Danka blízko k rozlúšteniu tajomstva zdaňovania nepeňažných benefitov. A zaujíma to vlastne niekoho? / Jane and Dane coming close to the solution of the taxation of in-kind benefits. But does anybody actually care? /

[ENGLISH VERSION IS BELOW THE SLOVAK TEXT]

Janka a Danka sa v jednu októbrovú sobotu znova ocitli na plavárni. Ale Danke sa dnes veľmi plávať nechcelo a tak si po chvíli sadli na kávu.

„Dnes vyzeráš nejako bez nálady?” vyzvedala Janka.

„Ale Janka, blíži sa koniec roka. Znova musíme organizovať Vianočný večierok a firemný teambuilding. Odkedy už viem, že to sú pre zamestnancov zdaniteľné príjmy, teda že toto si myslí Ministerstvo financií, tak neviem čo s tým. Minule som povedala na vedení, že by sme to zamestnancom mali zdaniť, ale len čo som tým všetkých pobavila. Smiech ich prešiel až keď som im ukázala dôvodovú správu k novele zákona o dani z príjmov a povedala, že dodaníme aj všetky manažérske parkovacie miesta.“ (https://blog.etrend.sk/radovan-ihnat/ako-janka-adanka-parkovali.html)

„No a čo teraz?” pýtala sa Janka

„Nuž keďže som vraj iniciatívna a vymyslela si problém, tak som hneď dostala úlohu tento problém aj vyriešiť. Tak som navrhla, že to zdaníme a nabrutníme a tak na seba daňovo-odvodové zaťaženie benefitov prevezme zamestnávateľ,“ odpovedala Danka.

„To by aj bolo riešenie,” pritakala Janka.

„Teoreticky to vyzerá dobre,“ povedala znova Danka. „Ale keď to finančný riaditeľ spočítal, zistil, že náklady na teambuilding, večierok a parkovanie by sa zvýšili o vyše 90%. Ak si to pripočíta k nákladom na rekreačné poukazy a nové príplatky, tak by sme vyčerpali celý rozpočet na tohtoročné bonusy a budúcoročné navýšenie platov. Toto vraj nemohol vymyslieť nikto, kto niekedy reálne aj pracoval v súkromnej sfére.”

Janka sa zamyslela. „A čo by sa stalo, keby sa to zamestnancom nezdanilo? Takto to beží na Slovensku celé roky. Aj by som sa stavila, že na Slovensku neexistuje firma, ktorá by zamestnancom zdaňovala teambuildingy alebo Vianočné večierky.“

„No už som aj volala nášmu známemu daňovému poradcovi a mal by tu dnes byť. Vraj mi ukáže nejaké čísla...,“ pokračovala Danka.

A naozaj. V tej chvíli sa za ich stolom ozvalo. „Dobrý deň dámy. Zdá sa, že tie dane nás budú stále prenasledovať.“

„Presne tak“, odpovedala Janka, „neviete, či Ministerstvo stále trvá na tom, že teambuildingy predstavujú zdaniteľný príjem zamestnancov?”

„Žiaľ, stále to platí,“ sklamal ich daňový poradca. „V rámci pripomienkového konania k novele sme sa spýtali, či by sa dôvodová správa nedala upraviť. A odpoveď bola, že „MF SR zásadne namieta proti tvrdeniu, že v dôvodovej správe by boli uvedené príklady zavádzajúce, nakoľko takéto príklady príjmov sú už za súčasného znenia zákona zdaniteľným príjmom zamestnanca a nie sú ani u zamestnávateľa daňovým výdavkom.“

„Tak to neznie nádejne“, zosmutnela Danka. „Ale možno tí zamestnanci nie sú až takí dôležití pre štátny rozpočet. Veď vraj najväčšie príjmy do rozpočtu sú z nepriamych daní. Možno tie dane zamestnancov nie sú až také podstatné...“

„No sčasti máte pravdu. A zároveň sa veľmi mýlite,“ odpovedal daňový poradca záhadne.

„Tomu nerozumiem,“ nechápala Danka, „ako to teda je?”

„Stačí si pozrieť výročnú správu Finančnej správy za rok 2018 (https://www.financnasprava.sk/_img/pfsedit/Dokumenty_PFS/Financna_sprava/Vyrocne_spravy/2019.04.17_VS_2018.pdf; strany 32-34 – pozor, DPH sa vyberá aj cez daňové aj cez colné úrady). A tam zistíte zaujímavé čísla (pozn. zaujímavé je, že Rozpočtová rada má trochu iné čísla - https://www.rozpoctovarada.sk/download2/hodnotenie2018_final.pdf - strana 16).

Výber DPH v roku 2018 je vyše 6,4 mld. eur, nasledujú dane z príjmov zo závislej činnosti a právnických osôb, kde je výber pri oboch cca. 2,84 mld. eur (v 2018 prvý krát daň z príjmu FO predbehla daň z príjmu PO). Potom spotrebné dane s 2,32 mld. eur a daň z príjmov fyzických osôb z podnikania, kde je výber cca 0,063 mld. eur.“

„Fíha, prečo je taký rozdiel medzi daňou z príjmu zo závislej činnosti a daňou z príjmu FO z podnikania?” všimla si Danka. „Ale zároveň sa zdá, že naozaj je väčšina príjmu štátneho rozpočtu z nepriamych daní.“

„No na prvý pohľad to tak vyzerá...“ pokračoval daňový poradca. „Ale na chvíľu nerozlišujme, ktoré dane idú do štátneho rozpočtu a ktoré samosprávam. Zamestnancovi aj živnostníkovi je asi jedno kde jeho dane smerujú, pre neho je podstatné, že mu znižujú jeho čistý príjem. A taktiež mu zrejme veľmi nezáleží, či mu jeho peniaze zoberie štát, samospráva, Sociálna poisťovňa alebo zdravotná poisťovňa. Stále ide o zníženie čistého príjmu fyzickej osoby alebo zvýšenie nákladov zamestnávateľa bez toho, aby z toho táto osoba priamo profitovala. Snáď s výnimkou odvodov do 2. piliera. Doplňme si teda za rok 2018 aj príjmy Sociálnej poisťovne vo výške 7,82 mld. eur (https://www.socpoist.sk/struktura-prijmov/1364s; pozn. – neviem, či táto suma je už po transfere odvodov do DDS spoločností, ale až tak to graf neovplyvní) a zdravotných poisťovní vo výške 3,65 mld. eur (Rozpočtová rada, strana 16).





„Wau“, zostali prekvapené Janka a Danka, „reálne to vyzerá, že tento štát naozaj financujú najmä zamestnanci.“

Danka po chvíli pokračovala, „tak ak je to takto, štát si asi dá veľký pozor, aby mu tieto dane a odvody neunikali. Tak to máme asi šťastie, že sme ešte nemali daňovú kontrolu na nepeňažné benefity.“

„No a v tomto sa práve zásadne mýlite, „prerušil ju daňový porada, „zoberme si opäť výročnú správu Finančnej správy za rok 2018 a pozrime sa na počty daňových kontrol:

„Len pre istotu,“ zakrútila hlavou Danka, „tie nepeňažné benefity sa kontrolujú v rámci závislej činnosti. Však.“

„Samozrejme,“ prisvedčil daňový poradca. „A ten počet kontrol je v zásade každý rok takmer konštantný. Takže ak si zoberiete, že je ich cca 45 ročne a počet zamestnávateľov je podľa výročnej správy Finančnej správy 270 568, pravdepodobnosť, že k Vám tento rok príde daňová kontrola na túto oblasť je zhruba 1:6 000. Ak si aj povieme, že Finančná správa môže kontrolovať až 6 období spätne, tak to je 1:1 000.“

Daňový poradca po chvíli dodal, „ak aj náhodou tú kontrolu otvoria a nejaké nepeňažné benefity dodania, daňový úrad len dorubí daň, ktorú daňovník nezaplatil a pokutu do výšky 10% dorubenej dane, maximálne za 6 rokov. A úprimne pochybujem, či daňový úrad postúpi takéto údaje Sociálnej a zdravotnej poisťovni (pozn. ozaj, tuší ešte niekto čo je s projektom UNITAS?). Nehovoriac o tom, že stále má daňovník možnosť podať odvolanie alebo sa súdiť. A ja osobne by som pri tých teambuildingoch skôr vsadil na výhru daňovníka.“

„Tak to je zvláštne,“ čudovali sa Janka a Danka. „Ministerstvo zavedie nejakú legislatívu s obrovským materiálnym vplyvom na daňovníkov a trvá na svojom výklade. Ale v praxi to Finančná správa takmer nekontroluje.“

„Nuž dámy, raz to niekto výstižne nazval “Veľká daňová lotéria”. Žiaľ vyzerá to tak, že v nej prehrávajú tí poctiví daňovníci (https://blog.etrend.sk/dobroslav-stica/dalsia-danova-loteria-2.html). Na druhej strane tento stav zapríčiňuje často aj nejasná legislatíva a jej nelogický výklad,“ uzavrel tému daňový poradca.

Ostáva len veriť, že a štát zodpovední politici pochopia, že namiesto populistických nesystémových poukazov sú potrebné jasné a logické daňové zákony, ktoré zabezpečujú právnu istotu pre daňovníkov. Nemal by sa akceptovať stav, kedy štát zavedie nejaký zákon a potom ho potichu ignoruje a toleruje jeho porušovanie. Lebo tým vlastne označuje poctivých platiteľov dane za hlupákov a konkurenčnú výhodu dáva tým, ktorí zákony nedodržiavajú (akokoľvek sú nelogické či absurdné).

*****************************************************************

One nice October Saturday Jane and Dane again decided to go to the swimming pool. But Dane was not in the swimming mood. Thus, they sat down for a coffee after a while.

„You are not in a good mood today,“ noticed Jane.

„That is true,“ responded Dane. The end of the year is approaching and we have to organize the Christmas party and a teambuilding. And since I know that the Ministry of Finance considers these events to be taxable benefit/income of the employees, I do not know what to do. Recently I presented this in the board meeting and informed them that the employees should pay taxes and social security and health insurance contributions if they participate on the Christmas party or a teambuilding. At least I amused them. However, they stopped laughing when I showed them the Explanatory report to the new amendment of the Income Taxes Act based on which also managers’ parking spaces are regarded as taxable benefit (https://blog.etrend.sk/radovan-ihnat/ako-janka-adanka-parkovali.html)

„So what will you do now?” Jane asked.

„Well, I was told that if I am so initiative and I created a problem, I should also find its solution. So I suggested that we will gross-up these benefits so that the tax, social security and health insurance burden of these benefits will be borne by the company,“ Dane responded.

„It sounds like a solution,” Jane agreed.

„Theoretically it looks good,“ Dane said. „However, when the CFO prepared some calculations, he found out that the costs of the teambuilding, Christmas party and parking spaces would grow by more than 90%. And when he added the additional costs for the recreational vouchers and new allowances, he said we would immediately exceed the budget for bonuses and salary increases. In his opinion these ideas cannot come from someone who ever worked in the private business.“

Jane was thinking for a while before she said, „And what would happen if you do not tax these benefits, like teambuildings, Christmas parties or parking spaces, of the employees? I never heard of any Slovak company which would tax teambuildings as the in-kind benefit.“

„Well, I called our friend tax advisor and he should be here today. He said he will show me some figures...,“ Dane continued.

And really. At that moment they heart a well-known voice. „Good morning ladies. It seems we will never get rid of taxes.“

„Exactly“, Dane responded. By the way, do you know if the Ministry still insists that the teambuildings represent taxable benefit of the employees?”

„Unfortunately, this is still the case,“ the tax advisor disappointed them. „Within the official discussion with the Ministry we raised the question whether the Explanatory notes could be adjusted. Nevertheless, the Ministry responded that „the Ministry strictly rejects the opinion that the examples presented in the Explanatory notes are misleading because these examples of income are taxable benefit of the employees already based on the current law and they are tax non-deductible cost of the employer.“

„It sounds rather hopeless“, Dane said sadly. „But maybe the employees are not so important for the national budget. I heard that its biggest revenues arrive from the indirect taxes. Maybe taxes of the employees are not that important...“

„You are partly right. And at the same time you are very wrong,“ replied the tax advisor mysteriously.

„Not sure if I understand,“ Dane said, „how is it?”

„If you look into the annual report of the Financial Directorate for 2018 (https://www.financnasprava.sk/_img/pfsedit/Dokumenty_PFS/Financna_sprava/Vyrocne_spravy/2019.04.17_VS_2018.pdf; pages 32-34 – carefully, VAT is collected by the Tax Authorities as well as Customs Authorities), you find out interesting figures (note: It is also interesting that the Budget Committee has slightly different figures https://www.rozpoctovarada.sk/download2/hodnotenie2018_final.pdf - page 16).

The VAT collection in 2018 was more than EUR 6,4 billions (1 billion = 1,000,000,000), following by the tax from dependent activities and corporate income taxes - both cca EUR 2,84 billions (in 2018 the income from taxes of individuals exceeded income from taxation of corporation). Then there are excise duties of cca EUR 2,32 billions. And the tax of income of entrepreneurs of cca EUR 0,063 billions.“

„Wau, why there is such a big difference between revenues from the income tax from dependent activities and income tax of entrepreneurs?” Dane noticed. „But is also confirms that the highest revenues of the national budget comes from indirect taxes .“

„This might be the first impression.... “ the tax advisor continued. „However, let’s forget for a moment which taxes are income of the national budget and which taxes go to the Municipalities. The employee or the entrepreneur does not care so much about that, for him it is important that they decrease his net income. For him it is also not so important if his money end up in the government, municipality, Social Security Agency or Health Insurance Agency. For him it is important that they decrease his net income without any direct profit; With the exception of the contributions to the 2nd pension scheme pillar. Thus, let’s add also the revenues of the Social Security Agency (EUR 7.82 billions - https://www.socpoist.sk/struktura-prijmov/1364s; note – I do not know whether this amount is after the transfer of contributions to the DDS but it should not have crucial impact) and Health insurance authorities amounting to EUR 3.65 billions (Budget Committee, page 16). Note: SSHI = social security and health insurance

„Wau“, Jane and Dane were surprised, „it looks that this country is financed mainly by the employees.“

Dane continued after a while, „if it is like that, the government will for sure take care that it does not loose these taxes, social security and health insurance contributions. We were rather lucky that we did not have any tax inspection focusing on the in-kind benefits.“

„Well, actually you were not lucky at all," the tax advisor stopped her, „let’s take the annual report of the Financial Directorate for 2018 and look at the number of the tax audits":

„To be sure,“ Dane asked, „the in-kind benefits are reviewed within the audits of dependent activities, aren’t they?“

„Of course,“ the tax advisor agreed. „And the number of audits is rather consistent each year. Thus, if this number is 45 per year and the number of employers, based on the Annual report of the Financial Directorate, is 270 568, the probability of the tax audit in this area is 1:6 000. Considering that the Financial Authorities can control previous 6 years, the probability is 1:1 000.“

The tax advisor continued after a while: „And if they, by chance, open a tax audit and find out some non-taxed in-kind benefits, the tax audit can just impose the missing tax plus a penalty of 10% of the imposed tax, maximally for 6 years. And I really doubt whether they will shift the information from the tax audit to the Social Security or Health insurance authorities (note: Does anybody have any idea what is the status of the UNITAS project?). And still the tax payer has an option to appeal against the result of the tax audit or initiate the court proceeding. Honestly, in the case of the teambuildings I consider the chances of the taxpayer to win such case to be rather high.“

„Isn’t it strange?“ Jane and Dane concluded. „The Ministry introduces some legislation with material impacts on the taxpayers and insists on its interpretation. However, the Financial Authorities almost do not control it.“

„Well ladies, some years ago someone concisely called this “A Big Tax Lottery”. Unfortunately, it seems that the losers are just the honest and compliant taxpayers (https://blog.etrend.sk/dobroslav-stica/dalsia-danova-loteria-2.html). On the other hand, this is often caused by the unclear legislation and its illogical interpretations,“ the tax advisor added.

We can just hope that the responsible politicians will understand that instead of the populistic and non-systematic vouchers Slovakia need clear and logical tax legislation which will ensure the legal certainty for the taxpayers. We should not accept the situations when the government introduces some law and then it silently ignores it and accepts its breaking. Because this way it says that the honest and compliant taxpayers are actually fools who just give (by paying taxes) huge competitive advantage to the taxpayers breaking the law (however illogical or absurd it may be).